Flames' Sean Monahan: Records power-play assist
Monahan earned a helper on a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
The assist brings Monahan to 68 points in 63 games, extending his career-best year, with 21 of those points coming on the man advantage. Monahan has only three assists in his last seven games though, as the center has struggled in February.
