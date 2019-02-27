Flames' Sean Monahan: Records power-play assist

Monahan earned a helper on a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The assist brings Monahan to 68 points in 63 games, extending his career-best year, with 21 of those points coming on the man advantage. Monahan has only three assists in his last seven games though, as the center has struggled in February.

More News
Our Latest Stories