Flames' Sean Monahan: Registers multiple points again

Monahan posted another multi-point game with two goals, including one on the power play, and three points along with eight shots during a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday night.

In four of the last six games, Monahan has scored at least two points. But apparently, it's been all or nothing for him this month, as in the two games where he didn't have multiple points, he didn't register a point at all. Still, owners will take his six goals and 11 points in the last six games. A goal per game is obviously not sustainable, but Monahan is getting so many pucks to the net that when this hot streak ends, he might not see that much of a drop off.