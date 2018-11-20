Flames' Sean Monahan: Registers three points
Monahan scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Monahan's chemistry with Johnny Gaudreau was magnetic, as they were connected on each of Monahan's points. This is his second straight multi-point game, and he now has 12 goals with as many assists through 21 outings.
