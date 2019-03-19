Flames' Sean Monahan: Remains out Tuesday

Monahan (illness) participated in the morning skate Tuesday, but did not take line rushes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This indicates Monahan will likely miss Tuesday night's matchup with the Blue Jackets. The Flames clinched their playoff spot while idle Sunday, so they can afford to have a little patience with their top center. Monahan's next chance to return comes Thursday versus the Senators.