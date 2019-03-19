Flames' Sean Monahan: Remains out Tuesday
Monahan (illness) participated in the morning skate Tuesday, but did not take line rushes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This indicates Monahan will likely miss Tuesday night's matchup with the Blue Jackets. The Flames clinched their playoff spot while idle Sunday, so they can afford to have a little patience with their top center. Monahan's next chance to return comes Thursday versus the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...