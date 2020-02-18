Flames' Sean Monahan: Responsible for game-winner
Monahan scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
Monahan potted the fourth of five Flames tallies in the third period of their comeback win. The center is up to 18 goals, 41 points, 148 shots and a minus-20 rating through 61 contests this season. Barring a scoring surge, Monahan will likely finish under 30 scores for the first time since 2016-17.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.