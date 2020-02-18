Flames' Sean Monahan: Responsible for game-winner

Monahan scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.

Monahan potted the fourth of five Flames tallies in the third period of their comeback win. The center is up to 18 goals, 41 points, 148 shots and a minus-20 rating through 61 contests this season. Barring a scoring surge, Monahan will likely finish under 30 scores for the first time since 2016-17.