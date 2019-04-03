Flames' Sean Monahan: Resting against Anaheim

Monahan (rest) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday game against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the West, so it's a perfect time for them to give their studs some extra rest. At this point it isn't clear if Monahan will dress for Calgary's season finale Saturday against the Oilers.

