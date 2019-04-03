Flames' Sean Monahan: Resting against Anaheim
Monahan (rest) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday game against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the West, so it's a perfect time for them to give their studs some extra rest. At this point it isn't clear if Monahan will dress for Calgary's season finale Saturday against the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...