Flames' Sean Monahan: Returning to lineup
Monahan (illness) will slot back into the lineup Thursday versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Monahan missed two games with the illness, but will retake the top-line center role alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm. He's tallied 76 points (31 goals, 45 assists) in 71 appearances this season, so fantasy owners and Flames fans alike will welcome his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...