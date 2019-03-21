Flames' Sean Monahan: Returning to lineup

Monahan (illness) will slot back into the lineup Thursday versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan missed two games with the illness, but will retake the top-line center role alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm. He's tallied 76 points (31 goals, 45 assists) in 71 appearances this season, so fantasy owners and Flames fans alike will welcome his return.