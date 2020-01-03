Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Riding four-game point streak

Monahan scored the game-winning goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Monahan answered Kaapo Kakko's equalizer just 2:36 later in the third period. After some early struggles this year, Monahan has a four-game point streak with three tallies and a helper. The center is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 43 games, with 112 shots and 47 hits to round out his stat line.

