Flames' Sean Monahan: Riding four-game point streak
Monahan scored the game-winning goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Monahan answered Kaapo Kakko's equalizer just 2:36 later in the third period. After some early struggles this year, Monahan has a four-game point streak with three tallies and a helper. The center is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 43 games, with 112 shots and 47 hits to round out his stat line.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Points in three straight games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pockets assist Sunday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Finds twine in win•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pair of second-period points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pushes point streak to eight games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.