Flames' Sean Monahan: Ruled out Saturday

Monahan (illness) won't be in Winnipeg for Saturday's game against the Jets, Erik Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Monahan left Friday's game against the Rangers due to the illness, and it's rather discouraging that he didn't even travel to Winnipeg for this clash against the Jets. First-year Flame Derek Ryan figures to assume his top-line center spot for the time being, but there's no such thing as a lateral replacement for Monahan, who has generated 31 goals and a career-high 45 assists through 71 games this season.