Flames' Sean Monahan: Ruled out Saturday
Monahan (illness) won't be in Winnipeg for Saturday's game against the Jets, Erik Francis of Sportsnet reports.
Monahan left Friday's game against the Rangers due to the illness, and it's rather discouraging that he didn't even travel to Winnipeg for this clash against the Jets. First-year Flame Derek Ryan figures to assume his top-line center spot for the time being, but there's no such thing as a lateral replacement for Monahan, who has generated 31 goals and a career-high 45 assists through 71 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...