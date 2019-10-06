Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores again

Monahan potted a goal and recorded a team-high six shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Monahan has scored in each of the Flames' two games this season. The center is up to three points early in the year after converting on Johnny Gaudreau's pass in the second period. The sixth-overall pick from 2013 is well on his way in attempting to repeat the 34-goal, 82-point campaign he produced in 2018-19.