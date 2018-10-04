Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores goal in loss
Monahan scored one of six third-period goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
The score provided a silver lining for his fantasy owners. As a young star in the league, there's little reason to doubt his ability to continue producing at a high level, potentially at a pace that could see him crack the 70-point mark for the first time in his career. Monahan needs to stay healthy in order to do so, something he has done to this point in his career having played at least 74 games in each of his first five NHL seasons.
