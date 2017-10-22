Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores goal in third straight game
Monahan buried his fifth goal of the season and put seven shots on net in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
The 23-year-old forward has scored three goals and four points during his active three-game goal streak. Monahan's season-high seven shots on goal is likely correlated to his season-high 19:19 of ice time, 7:09 coming on the power play. His 17:06 average ice time is the lowest since his rookie campaign. However, if the Ontario native can keep up this level of production (eight points in eight games), increased playing time is sure to follow.
