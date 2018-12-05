Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores in three straight

Monahan tallied two goals and four points with a plus-3 rating in a 9-6 victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. He added a 71 percent faceoff percentage as well.

The 24-year-old is at the top of his game right now. He has four goals in the last three games, and eight in the last nine. Monahan experienced a breakout season in 2017-18, but he's building upon his 31 goals and 64 points this season. In just 28 games, Monahan already has 17 goals and 33 points. His 20.0 shooting percentage will likely drop, but probably not enough to suggest Monahan won't post career highs this season.