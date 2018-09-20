Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores lone goal for Flames in Beijing
Monahan scored the Flames' only goal in Wednesday's 3-1 exhibition loss to the Bruins.
Playing in the second of two preseason games in China, Monahan put the puck behind Tuukka Rask late in the second period immediately after stepping out of the penalty box. It's an encouraging start for the 23-year-old, whose 2017-18 campaign ended early due to wrist and sports hernia surgeries, and while the Flames seem to have a plan in place to limit his workload and ease him back into action, a big preseason showing from Monahan could get those plans tossed in the wastebasket.
