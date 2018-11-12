Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores lone goal in loss
Monahan scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
Thanks to Erik Karlsson tripping over his own blueline, Monahan was afforded a partial breakaway that he made no mistake on, solving Sharks netminder, Martin Jones to cut the lead to one early in the middle frame of Sunday's contest. The second-period goal was Monahan's ninth goal of the season, moving him to 19 points in 18 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...