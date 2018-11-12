Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores lone goal in loss

Monahan scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Thanks to Erik Karlsson tripping over his own blueline, Monahan was afforded a partial breakaway that he made no mistake on, solving Sharks netminder, Martin Jones to cut the lead to one early in the middle frame of Sunday's contest. The second-period goal was Monahan's ninth goal of the season, moving him to 19 points in 18 games.