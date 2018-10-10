Flames' Sean Monahan: Scoring at dizzying pace
Monahan registered two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Tuesday night's 3-0 road win over the Predators.
Calgary's top-line center looks poised to enjoy a banner season after registering a career-high 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) over 74 games in 2017-18. One of the league's clutch performers, Monahan dialed in a whopping 11 game-winning goals to rank third in said category. He'll look to stay scorching hot versus the Blues in St. Louis on Thursday.
