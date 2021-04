Monahan produced an assist, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Monahan set Matthew Tkachuk loose on the rush just after the latter's second-period slashing penalty expired. With assists in three of the last five games, Monahan has held his own lately. The 26-year-old center has 23 points, 84 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating through 36 outings.