Flames' Sean Monahan: Serves up two helpers

Monahan registered a pair of assists, one on the power play, and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Monahan helped set up Johnny Gaudreau in the second period and Mark Giordano for the game-tying goal in the third. Monahan has 14 points, 44 shots on goal and 17 hits in 18 contests this season. The three-time 30-goal scorer has only managed three tallies so far, shooting just 6.8 percent.