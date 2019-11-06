Flames' Sean Monahan: Serves up two helpers
Monahan registered a pair of assists, one on the power play, and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Monahan helped set up Johnny Gaudreau in the second period and Mark Giordano for the game-tying goal in the third. Monahan has 14 points, 44 shots on goal and 17 hits in 18 contests this season. The three-time 30-goal scorer has only managed three tallies so far, shooting just 6.8 percent.
