Monahan posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Monahan fed long-time linemate Johnny Gaudreau for the Flames' first goal of the game at 7:06 of the second period. The success of the Flames' playoff run likely depends on that duo returning to their 2018-19 form -- Monahan had only 48 points in 70 games during 2019-20, compared to 82 points the year before.