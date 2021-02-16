Monahan notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

The Flames deployed four forwards to start overtime on a 4-on-3 power play. Quick passing from Elias Lindholm to Monahan to Johnny Gaudreau resulted in the game-winning goal. While Monahan's goal drought extended to 11 games, he's offset some of his struggles by providing seven assists in that span. Overall, the center has 12 points, 35 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 15 contests.