Flames' Sean Monahan: Sets up two power-play goals in loss

Monahan collected two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-3 home loss to the Panthers.

All of the Flames goals were attributed to defenseman Dougie Hamilton in this one, and Monahan certainly had his chances to shine since he earned an eye-popping 7:47 of ice time on the power play. Huge expectations followed Monahan's sixth overall selection in the 2013 draft, but he's been incredibly consistent from one season to the next, and is well on his way to setting a personal best in the points column with 27 goals and assists apiece through 58 games. Monahan is money in virtually any fantasy setting.