Flames' Sean Monahan: Shut down for remainder of season
Monahan (undisclosed) has been shut down for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Monahan has reportedly been playing through two "significant" injures that have required regular injections over the past three weeks, and with the Flames all but eliminated from the playoff race, there's no reason for the 23-year-old pivot to continue to gut it out and risk further injury. One of Monahan's injuries will reportedly require surgery, but the Flames have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of the 2013 first-round pick's maladies or what his upcoming procedure will entail. It's an unfortunate end to a fantastic season for Monahan in which he set career highs in goals (31), points (64), game-winning goals (11) and shots on goal (202). Monahan will undoubtedly be a player fantasy owners will want to target in drafts heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
