Flames' Sean Monahan: Snags assist
Monahan posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.
Monahan's struggled with consistency this year -- he's only found the scoresheet in five of his 12 appearances to the tune of two goals and five helpers. The center has added 35 shots on goal and four of his points have come on the power play. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Monahan is showing signs of regressing from his 82-point breakout from last year.
