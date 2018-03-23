Flames' Sean Monahan: Status uncertain moving forward

Coach Glen Gulutzan relayed Friday that Monahan is dealing with multiple "significant injuries" and he will meet with medical staff later in the day to determine his status the rest of the way, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Considering the Flames have realistically dropped from playoff contention, it sounds as though the team is considering sitting its star pivot the rest of the season to start the recovery process. Additional information on his availability should surface following the visit, providing more clarity on his situation moving forward.