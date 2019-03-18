Flames' Sean Monahan: Status uncertain

Monahan (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game against Columbus, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan missed Saturday's game against Winnipeg due to the illness, but could play Tuesday. The centerman has been sensational this season, racking up 76 points in 71 games. If the 24-year-old can't go, the Flames called up Curtis Lazar on Monday and he could enter the lineup.