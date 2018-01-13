Flames' Sean Monahan: Stays hot with two-point night
Monahan recorded a goal, power-play assist and five shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.
The 23-year-old center now has four goals and six assists during a six-game point streak, which includes four multi-point showings. The heater has Monahan on pace to both flirt with a point-per-game campaign and post career-best offensive numbers across the board.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Heating back up•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Steps up on winning goal•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Overtime hero Thursday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Bounces back with a pair•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Contributes second straight multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...