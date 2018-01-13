Flames' Sean Monahan: Stays hot with two-point night

Monahan recorded a goal, power-play assist and five shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.

The 23-year-old center now has four goals and six assists during a six-game point streak, which includes four multi-point showings. The heater has Monahan on pace to both flirt with a point-per-game campaign and post career-best offensive numbers across the board.

