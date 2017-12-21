Flames' Sean Monahan: Steps up on winning goal

Monahan had one of the assists on the game-winning goal Wednesday as the Flames took a 2-1 decision over St. Louis.

Monahan hadn't done much of anything since a trip to Montreal on Dec. 7; this assist snapped a five-game scoreless streak for the center. He's had a consistent year so far, and the scoreless skid is likely to be just a bump in the road rather than a serious issue.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories