Flames' Sean Monahan: Steps up on winning goal
Monahan had one of the assists on the game-winning goal Wednesday as the Flames took a 2-1 decision over St. Louis.
Monahan hadn't done much of anything since a trip to Montreal on Dec. 7; this assist snapped a five-game scoreless streak for the center. He's had a consistent year so far, and the scoreless skid is likely to be just a bump in the road rather than a serious issue.
