Flames' Sean Monahan: Streak at four games, nine points
Monahan tallied a helper Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia.
Monahan has nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a four-game point streak. And remarkably, he has 52 points in 43 games -- that's just 12 points from his career mark of 64 set last season in 74 games. Monahan's ascension into the league's elite continues. Enjoy the ride.
