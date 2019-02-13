Flames' Sean Monahan: Strikes twice in Tampa
Monahan had a pair of goals, one on the power play, in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
Monahan is a goal away from a second consecutive 30-goal season, and now has 65 points in 56 games, a new career high. The addition of Elias Lindholm (three assists Tuesday) has elevated Monahan and linemate Johnny Gaudreau to new heights this season. Monahan is, at worst, a low-end number one center in most fantasy formats.
