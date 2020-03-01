Flames' Sean Monahan: Strikes with man advantage

Monahan scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Monahan's third-period tally got the Flames within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. The 25-year-old center has come alive with fie goals and a helper in his last six contests. He's up to 22 scores, 46 points (15 on the power play), 157 shots and 64 hits through 66 outings this year.