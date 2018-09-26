Flames' Sean Monahan: Strong preseason showing Tuesday

Monahan stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason win over the Sharks, with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating.

Monahan set up Calgary's lone first-period tally before scoring one of the Flames' four second-period goals. Coming off four consecutive seasons between 58 and 64 points, the soon to be 24-year-old center is hoping to take his game to the next level this season.