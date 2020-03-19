Flames' Sean Monahan: Struggling to find offense
Monahan has 22 goals, 48 points and a minus-16 rating in 70 games this season.
Monahan erupted for a career-high 82 points last season, so the drop-off in offensive production has been a tough blow for fantasy owners. If the NHL doesn't continue the 2019-20 regular season, his 48 points would be the lowest total since his 2013-14 rookie campaign.
