Flames' Sean Monahan: Sustains minor ding during practice

Monahan had to leave Wednesday's practice to get stitches in his nose, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

According to coach Glen Gulutzan, Monahan will "be fine," so there's no reason for fantasy owners to be concerned with his health heading into the regular season. The 22-year-old pivot, who's notched at least 58 points in three consecutive seasons, will be a desirable asset in all fantasy formats in 2017-18.