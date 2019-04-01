Flames' Sean Monahan: Tallies in win
Monahan netted his 34th goal of the year to ignite the Flames' offense in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Monahan added four shots, two PIM and two blocked shots for a solid all-around game. The pivot has 81 points in 77 games this season, but he's been streakier than usual in March, a month in which he had two separate four-point games but also failed to record a point in seven of his 13 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...