Flames' Sean Monahan: Tallies in win

Monahan netted his 34th goal of the year to ignite the Flames' offense in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

Monahan added four shots, two PIM and two blocked shots for a solid all-around game. The pivot has 81 points in 77 games this season, but he's been streakier than usual in March, a month in which he had two separate four-point games but also failed to record a point in seven of his 13 outings.