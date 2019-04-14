Flames' Sean Monahan: Tickles twine in overtime loss

Monahan scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Monahan has five shots in two postseason appearances so far to go with the tally, after registering 82 points over 78 games in the regular season in a career year. Monahan may have more difficulty getting favorable matchups in Games 3 and 4 as the Flames will not have the last change in Denver.