Monahan scored an even-strength goal on a team-high eight shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old has found his way onto the scoresheet in all four games to begin the season, racking up two goals and six points with half his production coming on the power play. Monahan is coming off a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, but he's just two seasons removed from scoring a career-high 82 points in 78 games, so his current pace could be sustainable.