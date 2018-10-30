Flames' Sean Monahan: Two-point effort in win over Leafs

Monahan scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

He also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating. The 24-year-old center opened the scoring early in the third period before helping to set up Elias Lindholm's eventual game-winner less than a minute later, giving Monahan an impressive five goals and 12 points through 12 games.