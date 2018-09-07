Flames' Sean Monahan: Wiill be limited on faceoffs
Flames head coach Bill Peters said he will limit Monahan's faceoffs to begin the season, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Monahan is coming off wrist surgery in April, and although he has said he believes he is 100 percent, Peters will be limiting how many faceoffs the 23-year-old center will be taking. In Monahan's place will be new Flame Elias Lindholm, who took the third-most draws with the Hurricanes last season. This change will only be a precaution in the beginning, as Monahan won the most faceoffs on the team last season. As soon as Peters deems Monahan fully healthy, he will be taking faceoffs full-time one again.
