Flames' Sean Monahan: Will play Wednesday

Monahan (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan's status for Tuesday's game appeared up in the air after he missed Monday's practice session for undisclosed reasons. It appears he will give it a go and will be flanked by Johnn Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland on the top line. He should also assume his usual role on the team's top power-play unit.