Flames' Sean Monahan: Will sit out Sunday
Monahan (illness) won't play Sunday against the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Monahan is white-hot right now, putting up four goals and six assists with a plus- rating in his last six games. For the time being, either Ryan Lomberg or Marek Hrivik will slot into the Flames' lineup. The Flames start their five-day rest period Monday, and Monahan will be re-evaluated after that stretch.
