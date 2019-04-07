Flames' Sean Monahan: Won't play in finale

Monahan (illness) will sit out of Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan sat out of the Flames' last game for rest purposes, but now he's dealing with a sickness. This game has no bearing on the Flames' position in the playoffs. Monahan has plenty of time to shake this illness and be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs against either the Avalanche or the Stars.