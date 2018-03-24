Flames' Sean Monahan: Wrist surgery on tap
Monahan, who has been ruled out for the season, will soon undergo wrist surgery, through his hip has been troublesome as well, the Calgary Sun reports.
Flames GM Brad Treliving confirmed the worst for Monahan's fantasy owners, adding, "Sean has been battling through two injuries over the past month and it has reached a stage where it must be addressed." Hopefully the procedure goes well, as the perennial top-line, power-play extraordinaire seems to have established a floor in the mid-to-low 60s for points in a season.
