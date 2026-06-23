Flames' Simon Nemec: Flipped in three-player deal

Nemec, along with Maxim Tsyplakov, was traded to the Flames from the Devils on Tuesday in exchange for Etienne Morin, a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Nemec is set to be a restricted free agent come July 1, so the Flames will have to get to work on a new contract for the 22-year-old blueliner. It's unlikely to come cheaply, as the Slovak produced 11 goals, 15 assists and 101 shots in 68 regular-season games this year. With his new club, Nemec could be in line for minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit, setting him up to potentially reach the 30-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career.