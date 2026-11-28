Nemec notched two assists in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 22-year-old blueliner looked like he was headed for a revenge game against his former club, helping to set up tallies by Joel Hanley in the first period and Zach Whitecloud in the second as Calgary built a 3-2 lead, but the home side rallied in the final frame. Nemec isn't yet fully living up to his big free-agent contract -- this was his first multi-point performance since Oct. 13 -- but he's put together a six-game point streak, and through his first 27 contests for the Flames he's produced two goals and 14 points with 40 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating.