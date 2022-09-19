Milano inked a professional tryout agreement with Calgary on Monday.

Milano joins Cody Eakin and Michael Stone who will also be in attendance for training camp on tryouts. With both Milano and Eakin looking to land a spot among the forward ranks, youngster Jakob Pelletier may be hard-pressed to make the Opening Night roster despite being a 2019 first-round draft pick. For his part, Milano comes into camp having played in 66 games for the Ducks last year which saw him rack up a career-high 34 points, including five goals and five assists with the man advantage.