Flames' Spencer Foo: Brought up to big club
The Flames recalled Foo and nine other players from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
The AHL regular season came to an end Sunday and Stockton didn't make the Calder Cup playoffs, so it was just a matter of time until the Flames recalled their "black aces." Along with Foo, the Flames have promoted Ryan Lomberg, Glenn Gawdin, Tyler Parsons, Tyler Graovac, Matthew Phillips, Marcus Hogstrom, Buddy Robinson, Curtis Lazar and Rinat Valiev from their minor-league affiliate. It's unlikely that any of those players will crack Calgary's lineup this postseason, but they'll all gain some invaluable experience while practicing with the big club during its playoff run.
