Flames' T.J. Brodie: Back in action
Brodie (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against the visiting Islanders on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Brodie sat out Monday's game with an undisclosed injury, and appears to be back to full health. The 28-year-old will return to his usual role as Mark Giordano's d-partner, and re-gain his spot on the second power-play unit. With Brodie back in, Dalton Prout will head to the press box.
