Flames' T.J. Brodie: Bags two apples Friday
Brodie tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Brodie has been absolutely scorching with three goals and 13 points in his last 12 games -- along with a blistering plus-28 rating. The 28-year-old has finished with at least 30 points in each of his last five seasons, so scoop him up if he's somehow still available.
More News
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Continues torrid pace•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Surging in January•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Rare multi-point effort in win•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Two points in last three games•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Nothing to show for in loss•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Pair of points in blowout road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...