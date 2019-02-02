Flames' T.J. Brodie: Bags two apples Friday

Brodie tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Brodie has been absolutely scorching with three goals and 13 points in his last 12 games -- along with a blistering plus-28 rating. The 28-year-old has finished with at least 30 points in each of his last five seasons, so scoop him up if he's somehow still available.