Flames' T.J. Brodie: Big ice time, little offense

Brodie has just two assists and 10 shots on goal in his last 11 appearances.

Brodie averaged 22:03 per game while Mark Giordano (hamstring) was out -- he had averaged just 19:57 per contest prior to his defense partner's injury. Despite the extra time, Brodie generated only two helpers, both in a Feb. 13 win over the Ducks. It's been a tough year for the 29-year-old, who has 16 points, 58 shots, 78 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 59 appearances overall.