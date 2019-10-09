Flames' T.J. Brodie: Breaks goose egg for points
Brodie posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Brodie's first helper of the year came on a Noah Hanifin tally in the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman is a six-time 30-point producer. As long as he skates alongside Mark Giordano, Brodie will have plenty of opportunities to chip in points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.