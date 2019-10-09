Flames' T.J. Brodie: Breaks goose egg for points

Brodie posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Brodie's first helper of the year came on a Noah Hanifin tally in the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman is a six-time 30-point producer. As long as he skates alongside Mark Giordano, Brodie will have plenty of opportunities to chip in points.

More News
Our Latest Stories